Reign Cruise over Henderson
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (17-6-3-1) used a complete team effort to earn a 5-2 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (16-9-2-1) in front of their home fans at Toyota Arena on Friday night. Forward TJ Tynan had two assists in the victory, while Christian Kasastul scored his first career AHL goal and Marcus McIvor notched the first AHL point while playing in his first game for the Reign.
Goaltender Matthew Villalta turned aside 25 shots to pick up his 11th win of the season in between the pipes. Ontario also got goals from Tyler Madden and Gabriel Vilardi on the power play, in addition to even strength strikes by captain Brett Sutter and Aidan Dudas.
Date: January 14, 2021
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final
HSK 1 0 1 2
ONT 2 2 1 5
Shots PP
HSK 27 1/4
ONT 30 2/5
Three Stars -
1. TJ Tynan (ONT)
2. Brett Sutter (ONT)
3. Matthew Villalta (ONT)
W: Matthew Villalta
L: Jiri Patera
Next Game: Saturday, January 15, 2021 at Henderson | 7:00 PM PST | Orleans Arena
