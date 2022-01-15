Marlies Kickoff Road Trip with Battle vs. Hershey

The Toronto Marlies open up their 10-game road trip Saturday night in Hershey. This is the first of two meetings between the two teams this season.

The Bears currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference with an 18-10-2-2 record. The Marlies are right behind them in fifth with a 15-10-1-1 record. Hershey is 6-3-0-1 in their last 10 games.

The Marlies head into Hershey riding a season-high four game winning streak. Their most recent win came on Wednesday when they defeated the Senators 4-2. Hershey is coming off of a 4-3 loss in a shootout against Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Some players to watch for on the Marlies side include defenceman Joseph Duszak who leads the team in points with 20, and Mac Hollowell who has eight points (1 goal, 7 assists) in his last seven games. On the Hershey side, Joe Snively leads the team with 31 points.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

