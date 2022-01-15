Marlies Kickoff Road Trip with Battle vs. Hershey
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies open up their 10-game road trip Saturday night in Hershey. This is the first of two meetings between the two teams this season.
The Bears currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference with an 18-10-2-2 record. The Marlies are right behind them in fifth with a 15-10-1-1 record. Hershey is 6-3-0-1 in their last 10 games.
The Marlies head into Hershey riding a season-high four game winning streak. Their most recent win came on Wednesday when they defeated the Senators 4-2. Hershey is coming off of a 4-3 loss in a shootout against Bridgeport on Wednesday.
Some players to watch for on the Marlies side include defenceman Joseph Duszak who leads the team in points with 20, and Mac Hollowell who has eight points (1 goal, 7 assists) in his last seven games. On the Hershey side, Joe Snively leads the team with 31 points.
Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022
- Mitchell Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Wall to Taxi Squad, Assign Kinkaid to Wolf Pack, Knoblauch Resumes Coaching Duties - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Marlies Kickoff Road Trip with Battle vs. Hershey - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Marlies at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #28: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Carry Hot Offense into Rematch vs. Monsters Tonight at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: January 15 at Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Henderson Defeated by Reign, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Drop Friday Night Contest To Split Series With San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abby Canucks Dominate in San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Tops Gulls, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Roll Roadrunners, 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Cruise over Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Belleville Sens Get Past Amerks in Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Score Late, Fall to Senators in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- McLaughlin Helps IceHogs Keep up Winning Ways in 5-2 Victory over Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Kickoff Road Trip with Battle vs. Hershey
- Marlies Host Sens in Mid-Week Battle of Ontario
- Marlies Face Another Tough Test as they Host the Thunderbirds
- Marlies Host First Place Utica Comets in Wednesday Matinee
- Marlies Host Senators in Finale of Three Straight Matchups