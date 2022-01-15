Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Dakota Mermis to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Dakota Mermis to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mermis, 28 (1/5/94), has recorded six points (2-4=6) and 46 shots in 18 contests with Iowa this season. He was recalled to Minnesota on Dec. 30, 2021 and owns a plus-2 rating in two games with Minnesota this season. Mermis wears No. 5 with Iowa.

Iowa plays the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 15, 2021 at 6 p.m. CT.

