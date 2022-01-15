Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Dakota Mermis to Iowa
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Dakota Mermis to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Mermis, 28 (1/5/94), has recorded six points (2-4=6) and 46 shots in 18 contests with Iowa this season. He was recalled to Minnesota on Dec. 30, 2021 and owns a plus-2 rating in two games with Minnesota this season. Mermis wears No. 5 with Iowa.
Iowa plays the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 15, 2021 at 6 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022
- Slavin Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Winter Weather Update for Sunday's Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Face First Canadian Opponent Since 2019-20 with Laval in Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Dakota Mermis to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Heat Begin Home Stand Saturday against Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Mitchell Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Wall to Taxi Squad, Assign Kinkaid to Wolf Pack, Knoblauch Resumes Coaching Duties - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Marlies Kickoff Road Trip with Battle vs. Hershey - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Marlies at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #28: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Carry Hot Offense into Rematch vs. Monsters Tonight at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: January 15 at Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Henderson Defeated by Reign, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Drop Friday Night Contest To Split Series With San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abby Canucks Dominate in San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Tops Gulls, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Roll Roadrunners, 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Cruise over Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Belleville Sens Get Past Amerks in Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Score Late, Fall to Senators in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- McLaughlin Helps IceHogs Keep up Winning Ways in 5-2 Victory over Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Dakota Mermis to Iowa
- Swaney's Shorthanded Tally Lifts Iowa to 4-3 Victory over Chicago
- Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Bryce Misley from Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa Wild Signs Forward Eric Staal to PTO
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Kevin Czuczman from Iowa