Mitchell Recalled to the Blackhawks
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned him to the active roster.
Mitchell picked up an assist and finished with a +3 plus/minus rating last night against the Cleveland Monsters.
The Rockford IceHogs rematch against the Cleveland Monsters tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center! Join us for the action with tickets starting as low as $11! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current
Mitchell Recalled to the Blackhawks
