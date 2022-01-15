Wolf Pack Face First Canadian Opponent Since 2019-20 with Laval in Town

January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will get a look at a Canadian opponent for the first time since the 2019-20 season tonight when they host the Laval Rocket at the XL Center. This is the second half of a back-to-back set for the Wolf Pack that opened last night in Providence.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of just two meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and the Rocket. It is the lone meeting at the XL Center. The sides will conclude the season series in Laval on March 18th. This is the first meeting between the foes since February 14th, 2020. On that night, the Wolf Pack claimed a 3-1 victory on home ice. Vinni Lettieri scored the eventual winning goal 8:55 into the first period, while Tim Gettinger tacked on an empty-net goal.

Laval's most recent win in the head-to-head series came back on November 1st, 2019. On that night, the Rocket scored a 2-1 shootout victory, sweeping a two-game set in Canada. They also beat the Wolf Pack 4-1 on October 30th, 2019.

The Wolf Pack are 3-3-1-1 in the last five seasons against the Rocket.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped a 5-1 decision last time out on Friday night against the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Zach Senyshyn opened the scoring for the Bruins in the first period, but Austin Rueschhoff evened the contest at 1-1 6:23 into the second period. The Bruins would score the game's final four goals, however, with Eduards Tralmaks potting the winner 9:23 into the middle frame.

Tanner Fritz leads active Wolf Pack skaters in points with 18 (4 g, 14 a) on the season. He collected an assist for the second straight game in last night's loss. Ty Ronning, meanwhile, leads active Wolf Pack skaters in goals with eight. Ronning did not play in Providence on Friday night.

On Friday, the parent New York Rangers assigned forwards Lauri Pajuniemi and Justin Richards and defenseman Zac Jones to the Wolf Pack. Pajuniemi leads Wolf Pack rookies in goals with seven, while Jones is tops among both defensemen and rookies in points with 17 (4 g, 13 a).

Rocket Outlook:

The Rocket enter tonight's game with a record of 14-10-2-0 following their dramatic 4-3 overtime victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night. The Rocket trailed 3-1 after forty minutes but got goals from Alexandre Fortin and Tobie Paquette-Bisson to force overtime. In the extra frame, Jean-Sebastien Dea needed just 48 seconds to give the Rocket the victory.

Kevin Roy leads active Rocket skaters in points with 15 (6 g, 9 a), while Dea leads active skaters in goals with 10. Kevin Poulin, who made 34 saves on Friday, is 2-1-0 on the season.

The Rocket are 2-0-0-0 in the month of January. In addition to last night's victory, they also defeated the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 on Wednesday night. That game was the club's first since December 17th.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

Join us this tonight for 'Decades Night' at the XL Center! We'll be celebrating the top music and pop-culture moments from the 1980's, 1990's, and the 2000's! The first 1,500 fans will also receive a fanny pack thanks to our friends at CM Concessions! Tickets for 'Decades Night' are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.