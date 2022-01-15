Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley to Taxi Squad
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned defenseman Thomas Harley from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), to the Taxi Squad.
Harley, 20, has recorded 10 assists (0-10=10) in 20 AHL contests with Texas in 2021-22. His 10 assists rank second among Texas defensemen and rank third among all team skaters, while he ranks second among team blueliners with 10 points. Harley also shares 13th among AHL defensemen and ranks second among all Texas skaters with six assists on the power play. The defenseman has also skated in eight NHL games with Dallas this season, recording nine shots on goal, eight blocked shots and five hits in 13:05 time on ice per game.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y. was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022
- Mitchell Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Wall to Taxi Squad, Assign Kinkaid to Wolf Pack, Knoblauch Resumes Coaching Duties - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Marlies Kickoff Road Trip with Battle vs. Hershey - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Marlies at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #28: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Carry Hot Offense into Rematch vs. Monsters Tonight at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: January 15 at Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Henderson Defeated by Reign, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Drop Friday Night Contest To Split Series With San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abby Canucks Dominate in San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Tops Gulls, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Roll Roadrunners, 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Cruise over Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Belleville Sens Get Past Amerks in Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Score Late, Fall to Senators in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- McLaughlin Helps IceHogs Keep up Winning Ways in 5-2 Victory over Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley to Taxi Squad
- Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Riley Damiani to Taxi Squad
- Dallas Stars Recall Anton Khudobin and Rhett Gardner from Texas
- Texas Stars Reassign Yauheni Aksiantsiuk and Max Martin to Idaho Steelheads
- Texas Stars Announce Dates of Rescheduled Games vs. Manitoba Moose