Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley to Taxi Squad

January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned defenseman Thomas Harley from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), to the Taxi Squad.

Harley, 20, has recorded 10 assists (0-10=10) in 20 AHL contests with Texas in 2021-22. His 10 assists rank second among Texas defensemen and rank third among all team skaters, while he ranks second among team blueliners with 10 points. Harley also shares 13th among AHL defensemen and ranks second among all Texas skaters with six assists on the power play. The defenseman has also skated in eight NHL games with Dallas this season, recording nine shots on goal, eight blocked shots and five hits in 13:05 time on ice per game.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y. was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.