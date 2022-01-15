Rangers Recall Wall to Taxi Squad, Assign Kinkaid to Wolf Pack, Knoblauch Resumes Coaching Duties
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Saturday morning that club has recalled goaltender Tyler Wall to the taxi squad. In addition, the Rangers announced that they have assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to the Hartford Wolf Pack. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch has also returned to the Wolf Pack from the Rangers and reassumed head coaching duties
Kinkaid, signed by the Rangers as an unrestricted free agent on October 9th, 2020, has posted a 10-1-2 record to go with a .906 save percentage and 2.78 goals against average this season with the Wolf Pack. Kinkaid made 29 saves in his lone appearance with the Rangers this season, defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on December 15th.
Wall, selected in the sixth round (174th overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in four games with the Wolf Pack this season. In his four appearances, Wall has posted a record of 1-3-0, with an .876 save percentage and 4.32 goals against average.
In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Wall has skated in eight ECHL games with the Jacksonville Icemen. There, Wall has gone 5-3-0 with a .900 save percentage and 2.41 goals against average.
Knoblauch, who assumed temporary head coaching duties with the Rangers last Sunday, went 1-1-0 behind the bench. Overall, he is 5-3-0 in eight career games serving as temporary head coach of the Rangers over the course of two seasons.
The Pack is back tonight at the XL Center when they host the Laval Rocket with a special puck drop time of 7:30 p.m. It's also 'Decades Night' at the XL Center! We'll be celebrating the music of the 80's, 90's and 2000's! Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022
- Mitchell Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Wall to Taxi Squad, Assign Kinkaid to Wolf Pack, Knoblauch Resumes Coaching Duties - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Marlies Kickoff Road Trip with Battle vs. Hershey - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Marlies at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #28: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Carry Hot Offense into Rematch vs. Monsters Tonight at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: January 15 at Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Henderson Defeated by Reign, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Drop Friday Night Contest To Split Series With San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abby Canucks Dominate in San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Tops Gulls, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Roll Roadrunners, 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Cruise over Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Belleville Sens Get Past Amerks in Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Score Late, Fall to Senators in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- McLaughlin Helps IceHogs Keep up Winning Ways in 5-2 Victory over Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Rangers Recall Wall to Taxi Squad, Assign Kinkaid to Wolf Pack, Knoblauch Resumes Coaching Duties
- Wolf Pack Fall 5-1 to Bruins in Providence
- Rangers Assign Three to Wolf Pack, Fortunato Released from PTO
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend with Trip to Providence to Battle Bruins
- Wolf Pack Drop Overtime Heartbreaker against Checkers at XL Center