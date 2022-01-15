Rangers Recall Wall to Taxi Squad, Assign Kinkaid to Wolf Pack, Knoblauch Resumes Coaching Duties

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Saturday morning that club has recalled goaltender Tyler Wall to the taxi squad. In addition, the Rangers announced that they have assigned goaltender Keith Kinkaid to the Hartford Wolf Pack. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch has also returned to the Wolf Pack from the Rangers and reassumed head coaching duties

Kinkaid, signed by the Rangers as an unrestricted free agent on October 9th, 2020, has posted a 10-1-2 record to go with a .906 save percentage and 2.78 goals against average this season with the Wolf Pack. Kinkaid made 29 saves in his lone appearance with the Rangers this season, defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on December 15th.

Wall, selected in the sixth round (174th overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in four games with the Wolf Pack this season. In his four appearances, Wall has posted a record of 1-3-0, with an .876 save percentage and 4.32 goals against average.

In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Wall has skated in eight ECHL games with the Jacksonville Icemen. There, Wall has gone 5-3-0 with a .900 save percentage and 2.41 goals against average.

Knoblauch, who assumed temporary head coaching duties with the Rangers last Sunday, went 1-1-0 behind the bench. Overall, he is 5-3-0 in eight career games serving as temporary head coach of the Rangers over the course of two seasons.

