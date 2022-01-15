Henderson Defeated by Reign, 5-2

January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Ontario Reign, 5-2, on Jan. 14 at Toyota Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The scoring opened with an early goal from Ontario Reign's Tyler Madden, which he earned on a powerplay at 4:12 into the contest. The Reign's Christian Kasastul furthered the lead for Ontario, but he was quickly answered with a Henderson goal from Pavel Dorofeyev, ending the period 2-1. Brett Sutter regained the two-point lead for the Reign early in the second frame. Gabriel Vilardi furthered the lead with another powerplay goal for Ontario. Aidan Dudas added a fifth goal to the tally for the Reign to start the third period. Ben Jones netted a second goal for the Silver Knights, his sixth of the season, with just 59-seconds left. The Reign were victorious with the 5-2 win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights return home to play the Ontario Reign tomorrow at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch on AHLtv and My LVTV, which can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network. Fans can also listen on 1230 The Game. Tickets are available here.

