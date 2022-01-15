Barracuda Roll Roadrunners, 3-0

January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (13-16-1-0) potted a five-on-five, power-play, and shorthanded goal and got 28 saves from Sam Harvey to shutout the Tucson Roadrunners (12-12-2-1), 3-0, at the SAP Center on Friday night. For the Barracuda is was their second shutout win of the year and first ever against Tucson.

- Sam Harvey (2-1-0-0) stopped all 28 shots he faced including eight in the final four minutes and 25 seconds to pick up his second shutout in three games this season. Harvey is now T-second in the AHL in blank sheets.

- Evan Weinger (6) fired in his sixth goal of the year in the first period to get the scoring started at 10:49.

- Zach Gallant (1+2=3) and Jake McGrew (1+3=4) each collected an assist on Weinger's goal, extending their point streaks to three games apiece.

- John Leonard (5) scored his second shorthanded goal of the season and the Barracuda's league-leading eighth. Leonard scored a shorty exactly one week ago.

- Scott Reedy (16) potted a goal for the third-straight game, and now leads the AHL with nine-power-play goals. Amongst all rookies, Reedy ranks first in goals (16), third overall in the league, and is tied for fourth in total points (25).

- The shutout loss was Tucson's fifth this season.

The Barracuda return to action on Sat. Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

Join The Battery for the new home of the Barracuda, you can put down a $50 deposit on Ticketmaster. Submitting your deposit will secure your spot next season at the team's brand-new 4,200-seat arena which is set to open next Aug. Once you secure a membership, one of our team members will contact you.

Place your deposit by Jan. 17 and receive a complimentary one-day pass to the '22 NHL Rookie Faceoff which will be held at the Barracuda's future home. Contact us today at 408-999-5757 to speak to one of our representatives or email us at sales@sjbarracuda.com.

American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022

