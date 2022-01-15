Belleville Sens Get Past Amerks in Shootout

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators stayed perfect in the shootout with a 4-3 victory over the Rochester Americans on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.

Jake Lucchini and Rourke Chartier tallied for the Senators in the shootout while Mads Sogaard stood tall, making three saves on four attempts to secure the win.

The Senators opened the scoring shorthanded as Cole Reinhardt broke out of his nine-game scoreless drought tapping in a cross-ice feed from Maxence Guenette at 6:10 of the first stanza.

Rochester, however, answered in short order to tie the game at 7:36 through a Patrick Polino backhander. The Amerks took a 2-1 lead just under a minute later when Michael Mersch scored his league-leading 17th goal of the season.

In the second, Mark Kastelic capitalized on a loose puck in the crease to draw the Senators even. Belleville would outshoot Rochester 13-4 in the frame. Belleville continued to dominate the play, holding the AHL's highest-scoring team to without a shot on goal for over 27 minutes of game time.

Egor Sokolov continued his goal-scoring streak giving the visitors a 3-2 lead 6:25 into the third period. But a seeing-eye shot from Linus Weissbach knotted the game at three apiece with 1:41 remaining to force overtime. Despite the late equalizer, Belleville ultimately came through in extra time.

Fast Facts

Mads Sogaard made 21 saves earning his eighth win.

Belleville was a perfect 6/6 on the penalty kill against the AHL's top power play

Cole Reinhardt broke out of his nine-game scoreless drought.

Mark Kastelic scored his fifth goal of the season.

After collecting two assists on the night, Maxence Guenette has six points in his last six games.

Egor Sokolov has scored four goals in his last three appearances.

Jonathan Aspirot recorded his first multi-point game of the season.

Jake Lucchini has scored on both his shootout attempts this season.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/3 | Penalty Kill: 6/6

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann

"I thought that line of Kelly-Kastelic-Reinhardt drove the engine tonight. I thought they were excellent all game long."

"Sogaard such a presence in the net, such a calming influence back there. I thought he was very good. Now obviously didn't see much action there for a long stretch of play, but certainly makes saves when you need them, and glad we got the win for him."

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators are back in action Saturday when they visit the Rochester Americans. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m with David Foot.

