Reign Sign Iverson, El-Mir from Indy Fuel
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple player transactions today, signing forwards Karl El-Mir and Keegan Iverson to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Both players were previously members of the ECHL's Indy Fuel.
Iverson, 25, is returning to the Reign after suiting up for 11 AHL games with Ontario during the 2017-18 season where he scored one goal and earned a +5 rating. This season, Iverson has played in 13 games with the Fuel, registering three assists. The St. Louis Park, Minn. native was previously selected by the New York Rangers in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft.
El-Mir, 25, has scored 19 points in 30 ECHL games this season with the Fuel and Norfolk Admirals. The Montreal native played collegiately at the University of Connecticut and has one game of American Hockey League experience with the Providence Bruins after turning pro during 2018-19.
Ontario is in Nevada to battle the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Reign return home to Toyota Arena on Monday for a matinee matchup against the Abbottsford Canucks at 3 p.m.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
