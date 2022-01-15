Griffins Home Point Streak Continues
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Luke Johnson's shootout goal propelled the Manitoba Moose over the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 on Saturday at Van Andel Arena during the season series finale. The Griffins finished the regular season 2-4-0-2 against Manitoba.
Taro Hirose scored the game's first goal early in the third period and now has points in six of the last seven outings (4-4-8). Despite the loss, the Griffins extended their home point streak to eight games (5-0-2-1) and have tallied points in eight of their last nine contests overall (5-1-2-1).
Grand Rapids had multiple opportunities on the power play and penalty kill in the first period, including a shorthanded attempt from Kyle Criscuolo after stealing the puck from the defense at 12:45.
In the middle frame, netminders Calvin Pickard and Arvid Holm held their own in goal, as the Griffins held a slight edge, 8-6.
Grand Rapids broke the scoreless tie early in the third period. At 4:55, Hirose charged into the high slot on a 5-on-3 power play. The third-year pro fired a long shot that sailed through traffic and over the blocker of Holm.
With 10:50 remaining in the third, Leon Gawanke shot from near the blue line at the left wing and sent the disc over the left shoulder of Pickard to tie the contest at one.
Manitoba started on the power play to start the overtime period but couldn't get a late tally. Grand Rapids would also go on its own advantage at 3:18 but was unable to score a game-winner.
A shootout was needed to decide who would take the extra point. After a Hirose tally, Manitoba responded with two consecutive goals, as Johnson slipped the disc through the five-hole of Pickard to clinch the 2-1 victory.
Notes
*The Griffins are now 2-9-1-2 (0.250) against the Central-Division leading Chicago Wolves and second-place Manitoba Moose.
*Grand Rapids was awarded a season-high nine power plays.
Manitoba 0 0 1 0 - 2
Grand Rapids 0 0 1 0 - 1
1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Berry Gr (charging), 10:50; Bourque Mb (cross-checking), 13:26; Lashoff Gr (hooking), 13:45; Poganski Mb (hooking), 15:07.
2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Lundmark Mb (holding the stick), 6:47; Bourque Mb (roughing), 8:36; Pickard Gr (tripping), 17:03.
3rd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Hirose 8 (Murphy, Berggren), 4:55 (PP). 2, Manitoba, Gawanke 5 (Johnson, Oligny), 9:10. Penalties-Burgess Mb (tripping), 1:02; Johnson Mb (tripping), 3:01; Jones Mb (delay of game - faceoff violation (batting puck with hand)), 3:51; served by Eyssimont Mb (bench minor - abuse of officials), 4:55; served by Eyssimont Mb (game misconduct - abuse of officials), 4:55; McIsaac Gr (hooking), 20:00.
OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Malott Mb (unsportsmanlike conduct, misconduct - abuse of officials), 3:18.
Shootout - Manitoba 2 (Burgess G, Johnson G), Grand Rapids 1 (Criscuolo G, Berggren NG, Hirose NG).
Shots on Goal-Manitoba 9-6-8-2-1-26. Grand Rapids 5-8-11-4-0-28.
Power Play Opportunities-Manitoba 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 1 / 9.
Goalies-Manitoba, Holm 6-2-1 (28 shots-27 saves). Grand Rapids, Pickard 12-8-4 (25 shots-24 saves).
A-8,380
Three Stars
1. MB Johnson (game-winning goal, assist); 2. GR Hirose (power play goal); 3. MB Gawanke (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 14-11-4-2 (32 pts.) / Tues., Jan. 18 at Cleveland 7 p.m.
Manitoba: 20-9-2-1 (42 pts.) / Wed., Jan. 19 at Iowa 7 p.m. CST
