Willman Returns to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Max Willman

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that forward Max Willman has been returned on loan from the Philadelphia Flyers according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher.

Willman, 26, has eight goals and two assists for 10 points in his 13 games with the Phantoms this season. The Brown University and Boston University product from Barnstable, Mass. has played in 19 games with the Flyers this season scoring two goals with one assist. He scored his first NHL goal on December 10 for the Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights.

Willman has played in 67 career games with the Phantoms scoring 19 goals with 15 assists for 34 points. He carries an unusual three-game goal streak into tonight's game. His last game for the Phantoms was on Black Friday, November 26, at Syracuse. Willman also has goals in six of his last seven games with the Phantoms, all in November.

The free-agent signee with the Reading Royals rapidly ascended up the ranks to an AHL Tryout Contract in 2019-20 and then to an AHL contract with the Phantoms. He continued to impress. Willman won AHL Player of the Week honors for the final week of February 2021 with a stretch of six goals in four games that included an overtime winner at the Binghamton Devils. On March 21, 2021 he signed an NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers and that translated into an opporunity on the Opening Night roster with Philadelphia where he made his NHL debut.

Willman is available to play in tonight's game at PPL Center against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as Lehigh Valley looks to extend a team-record nine-game point streak (7-0-2).

Tonight is United Way Night presented by Air Products. Fans are encouraged to bring boxed pasta donations for a chance to win big prizes such as a game worn Phantoms jersey.

Sunday at 3:05 p.m. is Youth Jersey Day for the first 1,500 kids age 14 and younger presented by Service Electric and Velaspan.

