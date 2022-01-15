Willman Returns to Phantoms
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that forward Max Willman has been returned on loan from the Philadelphia Flyers according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher.
Willman, 26, has eight goals and two assists for 10 points in his 13 games with the Phantoms this season. The Brown University and Boston University product from Barnstable, Mass. has played in 19 games with the Flyers this season scoring two goals with one assist. He scored his first NHL goal on December 10 for the Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights.
Willman has played in 67 career games with the Phantoms scoring 19 goals with 15 assists for 34 points. He carries an unusual three-game goal streak into tonight's game. His last game for the Phantoms was on Black Friday, November 26, at Syracuse. Willman also has goals in six of his last seven games with the Phantoms, all in November.
The free-agent signee with the Reading Royals rapidly ascended up the ranks to an AHL Tryout Contract in 2019-20 and then to an AHL contract with the Phantoms. He continued to impress. Willman won AHL Player of the Week honors for the final week of February 2021 with a stretch of six goals in four games that included an overtime winner at the Binghamton Devils. On March 21, 2021 he signed an NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers and that translated into an opporunity on the Opening Night roster with Philadelphia where he made his NHL debut.
Willman is available to play in tonight's game at PPL Center against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as Lehigh Valley looks to extend a team-record nine-game point streak (7-0-2).
Tonight is United Way Night presented by Air Products. Fans are encouraged to bring boxed pasta donations for a chance to win big prizes such as a game worn Phantoms jersey.
Sunday at 3:05 p.m. is Youth Jersey Day for the first 1,500 kids age 14 and younger presented by Service Electric and Velaspan.
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Max Willman
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022
- Reign Sign Iverson, El-Mir from Indy Fuel - Ontario Reign
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Willman Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- All 15 AHL Games Available for Free on AHLTV Today - AHL
- Henry, Nielsen Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Slavin Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Winter Weather Update for Sunday's Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Face First Canadian Opponent Since 2019-20 with Laval in Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Amir Miftakhov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Dakota Mermis to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Heat Begin Home Stand Saturday against Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Mitchell Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Wall to Taxi Squad, Assign Kinkaid to Wolf Pack, Knoblauch Resumes Coaching Duties - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Marlies Kickoff Road Trip with Battle vs. Hershey - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Marlies at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #28: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Carry Hot Offense into Rematch vs. Monsters Tonight at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: January 15 at Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Henderson Defeated by Reign, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Drop Friday Night Contest To Split Series With San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abby Canucks Dominate in San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Tops Gulls, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Roll Roadrunners, 3-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Cruise over Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Belleville Sens Get Past Amerks in Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Score Late, Fall to Senators in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- McLaughlin Helps IceHogs Keep up Winning Ways in 5-2 Victory over Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.