Crunch Surpass Comets, 4-3, in Overtime
January 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Charles Hudon scored the overtime game-winner to lift the Syracuse Crunch over the Utica Comets, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch collected three of a possible four points in the weekend's home-and-home series against the Comets. Syracuse now sits at 12-11-3-1 on the season and 1-3-1-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.
Netminder Hugo Alnefelt earned the win with 14 saves between the pipes for the Crunch. Comets goaltender Nico Daws turned aside 34-of-38. Syracuse went 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Comets were first on the board 11:44 into the game. Ryan Schmelzer centered the puck for Joe Gambardella to jam into the net.
The Crunch evened the score at the 5:53 mark of the second period when Alex Barre-Boulet forced a turnover in the corner and fed Hudon for a wrister from the right circle while shorthanded.
Syracuse built up a two-goal lead halfway through the third period with back-to-back goals just 59 seconds apart. At the 9:58 mark, Otto Somppi passed the puck out from along the end boards for Gabe Fortier to roof it past Daws. Less than a minute later, Max Cajkovic sent home a rebound from between the circles.
Utica responded with two goals of their own to send the game into overtime. Nate Schnarr started the comeback at 12:02 when he one-timed a shot from the right circle. Nolan Foote potted the equalizer at 16:10 with a wrister from the right circle.
Hudon scored the game-winner 2:13 into the extra frame with a slap shot from the right faceoff dot while on the man-advantage.
The Crunch are back in action on Monday when they host the Belleville Senators at 1 p.m.
Crunchables: Charles Hudon has goals in four consecutive games and is on a five-game points streak (5g, 1a). He scored his first career shorthanded goal tonight...Alex Barre-Boulet has seven power-play assists in 10 games. He has the primary assist on four of the team's five total power-play goals this month.
