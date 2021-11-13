Winston Day Chief to Join Rush for Dances with Wolves Night

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, are excited to announce that former Rush captain Winston Day Chief will be in attendance for Dances with Wolves Night honoring Native American Heritage, presented by Prairie Edge and 777 Bison Ranch on Saturday, November 20.

Day Chief played four seasons for the Rush from 2012-16 and was Rapid City's captain for the 2015-16 season. During his time in the Black Hills, he suited up for 202 games and had 63 goals and 86 assists.

An indigenous Canadian forward, Day Chief connected with the Native American population during his time in Rapid City and was a fan favorite over his time with the Rush. He will not only be in attendance for the game, he will also participate in the meet-and-greet with Graham Greene prior to the game on Saturday from 5:00 - 6:00 PM in the Singh Contracting Club Level.

Special ticket packages granting access to this meet-and-greet along with a ticket to the game are available in limited quantities for $75. Season ticket holders or fans who already have a ticket to the game can add the meet-and-greet experience on for $30. Tickets can be purchased via this link or by calling the Rush office at (605) 716-7825.

