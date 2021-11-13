Bennett Scores Twice and Heartlanders Defeat Indy, 5-3

November 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders Captain Kris Bennett tallied the first short-handed goal in team history, the eventual game winner, as Iowa defeated the Indy Fuel, 5-3, Friday at Xtream Arena.

Bennett scored twice in the final half of the second period and leads the team with five goals. He was named Captain by Head Coach Gerry Fleming Thursday. Rookie Kaid Oliver scored his first professional goal 28 seconds after Bennett at 11:34 of the second. Oliver also paces league rookies with six assists this season.

Trevin Kozlowski made 26 saves for his first professional victory. The Santa Clarita, CA native graduated from Army West Point in 2021.

The Heartlanders and Fuel combined for six goals in the second, three each. Iowa never trailed in the game and each team had seven power plays. Bennett's first goal, a power-play slam home at the doorstep, provided the Heartlanders a 2-1 lead.

Cale Morris blocked 28 shots in defeat (4 GA). Cole Stallard potted an empty-net strike with 1:30 left to ice the contest.

Ben Sokay finished with two assists, his first multi-point game as a professional.

The Heartlanders complete the weekend on Sun., Nov. 14 vs. Kalamazoo at 3:00 p.m. The game features a postgame skate at the Heartlanders, pres. by Family Dental Center.

