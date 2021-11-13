Big Third Period Lifts Thunder Past Americans

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita used a big third period on Friday night to take a 6-2 victory over Allen on Military Appreciation Night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder broke open a tie game, scoring four times in the final 20 minutes. Jay Dickman, Carter Johnson and Cam Clarke led the way with three points. Evan Buitenhuis earned the win, stopping 21 shots.

Allen scored first just 3:27 into the game. Brandon Troock fired a shot from the right circle that ricocheted off Buitenhuis. D-Jay Jerome found the loose puck and put home a quick shot for his third of the season. At 12:18, Johnson tied the game as a rebound hit his skate and got past Francis Marotte. The goal was reviewed for a kicking motion, but was allowed to stand.

In the second, Allen re-gained the lead on the power play. Spencer Asuchak tipped home a point-shot from Josh Burnside at 2:35 to make it 2-1. Dickman tied the game at 8:32 as he put home a rebound on the man advantage.

Billy Exell put the Thunder on top for the first time at 13:21 of the third. Dickman made a great play behind the net, slid it through Marotte along the goal line and Exell tallied his first of the season to make it 3-2. At 16:40, Andrew Shewfelt buried a shot from the left circle for his fourth of the year to make it 4-2. Allen pulled Marotte with just over two minutes left, but Wichita scored back-to-back empty-netters to take a 6-2 win. Crinella scored at 17:58 from Clarke and Dalton Skelly. Dickman added his second of the game at 19:11 to close the scoring.

Dickman finished with two goals and an assist. Johnson finished with a Gordie Howe hat trick along with two assists. Clarke tallied three assists. Crinella and Exell each had a goal and an assist.

Wichita is off tomorrow night and will head to Allen for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Americans starting at 4:05 p.m.

