Metcalf, Sargis and Conger Leads Utah to 4-1 Win

November 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Glens Falls, New York - Garrett Metcalf saved 23 of 24 and Garrett Sargis and Bailey Conger each had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-1 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Neither team scored in the first period as Utah outshot Adirondack 8 to 7. Mason Mannek got Utah on the board 4:58 into the second period. Mannek now has goals in 2 straight games. Brandon Cutler got an assist to extend his point streak to 4 games.

Gehrett Sargis made it 2-0 as he scored from the right wing 14:39 into the second. Sargis got his first ECHL goal after scoring 35 goals in the SPHL and 85 goals in the FHL over the last 7 seasons. Sargis threw a pass to Bailey Conger in front of the net as he fired it behind his back for a highlight goal to make it 3-0 Utah. It was Conger's first pro goal. Conger and Sargis were each a +3 on the night. Utah led 3-0 after 2 periods. Andrew Nielsen had an assist on all 3 goals in the second period. Nielsen celebrated his 25th birthday on Saturday.

Thunder got on the board 1:06 into the third period as Tyler Irvine scored 4 on 4. Utah picked up some insurance as Charle-Edouard D'Astous made it 4-1 for his 8th of the season 2:35 into the third period. D'Astous has a point in 6 straight games and he has a point in 8 of the 10 games this season.

There were 2 fights in the third period. Utah's Brian Bowen fought Jimmy Mazza 3:13 into the third. 25 seconds later Utah's Austin Crossley got in a fight with Alex Carrier.

Garrett Metcalf made his first start of the season and stopped all but 1 in the win. Metcalf won 4 games last season for Utah. Adirondack's Mareks Mitens saved 18 of 22. Neither team scored on the power play as Utah went 0 for 2 and Adirondack was 0 for 6.

The Grizzlies have been consistent offensively to start the season. Utah has 3 or more goals in all 10 games. They have won 7 of their last 8, outscoring the opposition 33 to 18.

Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm is the rubber match of the 3 game series. Utah is 11-1-1 in the last 13 games played on Sunday. It's also the 3rd game of the series and Utah is 17-2-0-1 in the last 20 instances where they have played games in 3 consecutive days. Next homestand for the Grizzlies is on November 19-21 vs Kansas City. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Garrett Metcalf (Utah) - 23 of 24 saves.

2. Gehrett Sargis (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 3 shots.

3. Bailey Conger (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 4 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.