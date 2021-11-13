Royals Seek Weekend Sweep of Norfolk

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, take on the Norfolk Admirals Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena in Military Appreciation Night.

The Royals defeated the Admirals, 5-2, Friday night. PatNagle saved 36 of 38 shots and was named the third star of the game. Kenny Hausinger, Josh Winquist, Frank DiChiara, Cam Strong and Brayden Low scored for Reading, while Alex Berardinelli and Carter Robertson provided two goals for Norfolk.

Kenny Hausinger scored his first career goal to get Reading on the board and added an assist later in the contest. Low, DiChiara and Mike Crocock also recorded two-point nights. For Crocock, it was the first multipoint game of his career.

Reading sits second in the North Division with 11 points and a record of 4-1-3. Newfoundland leads the North with 14 points. Norfolk leads the South Division with 12 points and a record of 6-3-0. Two of Norfolk's regulation losses have come against Reading.

Tonight is the Royals' Military Appreciation Night presented by UGI Utilities. A jersey rally towel will be given away to fans, and the Royals will be wearing their first specialty jersey of the season. Fans can get haircuts with the numerous barbers in the concourse as well as see multiple military and police trucks on Penn St. Lastly, a hot dog, chip and soda combo will cost five dollars.

