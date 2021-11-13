K-Wings Power Play Fuels Big Victory
November 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-3-0-0) dominated the Indy Fuel (2-5-0-1) in a 7-2 win Saturday night at Wings Event Center, thanks in part to four power-play goals.
Kalamazoo took control in the first period and never looked back. Max Humitz opened the scoring 8:38 into the period on a breakaway when he put a deke on Fuel goaltender Tom Aubrun. Four minutes later, while the K-Wings were on a power play, captain Justin Taylor deflected a point shot from Brenden Miller. The K-Wings outshot the Fuel 15-4 in the opening period.
The second period was plagued by penalties. Indy committed six infractions totaling 15 penalty minutes. Jake Slaker and Humitz took advantage. Slaker completed a give-and-go pass with Taylor and clanked his shot off the crossbar and in to make it a three-goal lead. Kalamazoo converted on a 5-on-3 advantage when Humitz tapped in a backdoor pass from Slaker to make it 4-0. The Fuel ended Jet Greaves' shutout bid when Spencer Watson snuck a shot over the blocker with 3:05 left in the period.
Taylor started the scoring in the third, finding his second goal of the game on the power play off a rebound in front. Erik Bradford and Tanner Sorenson each added a goal for good measure. The final goal of the game came from Indy Forward Seamus Malone on a slap shot from the point.
Greaves stopped 28 of the 30 shots faced on Saturday.
Images from this story
|
Max Humitz of the Kalamazoo Wings scores against the Indy Fuel
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 13, 2021
- K-Wings Power Play Fuels Big Victory - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Stopped by Komets Despite 39 Shots on Goal - Toledo Walleye
- Nagle Perfect in Shutout over Norfolk, 4-0 - Reading Royals
- Winston Day Chief to Join Rush for Dances with Wolves Night - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Escape Victorious in Feisty Affair - Wheeling Nailers
- Metcalf, Sargis and Conger Leads Utah to 4-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Drop 4-2 Decision to Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Sweep Swamp Rabbits in 5-4 Comeback - Florida Everblades
- Wings Fly Past Fuel in First Meeting of the Season - Indy Fuel
- Railers Explode in the Third Period to Beat Growlers 5-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Three Goal First Opens Game in Andrée's First Pro Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Fall to Railers 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Defenseman Victor Berglund Assigned to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 13 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays: November 13, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Seek Weekend Sweep of Norfolk - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Road Trip Continues in Adirondack - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Kansas City at Allen, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- South Carolina Signs Wilkie to SPC - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Look to Finish Greenville Trip with a Win - Florida Everblades
- Big Third Period Lifts Thunder Past Americans - Wichita Thunder
- Coatta's Hat Trick Powers Rapid City Past Idaho, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall to Wichita 6-2 - Allen Americans
- Four-Unanswered Sink Steelheads against Rush, 4-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Edge Cyclones, 2-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bennett Scores Twice and Heartlanders Defeat Indy, 5-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Score Five in Rout of Admirals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.