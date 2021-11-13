K-Wings Power Play Fuels Big Victory

Max Humitz of the Kalamazoo Wings scores against the Indy Fuel

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-3-0-0) dominated the Indy Fuel (2-5-0-1) in a 7-2 win Saturday night at Wings Event Center, thanks in part to four power-play goals.

Kalamazoo took control in the first period and never looked back. Max Humitz opened the scoring 8:38 into the period on a breakaway when he put a deke on Fuel goaltender Tom Aubrun. Four minutes later, while the K-Wings were on a power play, captain Justin Taylor deflected a point shot from Brenden Miller. The K-Wings outshot the Fuel 15-4 in the opening period.

The second period was plagued by penalties. Indy committed six infractions totaling 15 penalty minutes. Jake Slaker and Humitz took advantage. Slaker completed a give-and-go pass with Taylor and clanked his shot off the crossbar and in to make it a three-goal lead. Kalamazoo converted on a 5-on-3 advantage when Humitz tapped in a backdoor pass from Slaker to make it 4-0. The Fuel ended Jet Greaves' shutout bid when Spencer Watson snuck a shot over the blocker with 3:05 left in the period.

Taylor started the scoring in the third, finding his second goal of the game on the power play off a rebound in front. Erik Bradford and Tanner Sorenson each added a goal for good measure. The final goal of the game came from Indy Forward Seamus Malone on a slap shot from the point.

Greaves stopped 28 of the 30 shots faced on Saturday.

