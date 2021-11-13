Americans Fall to Wichita 6-2

Allen Americans try to stop Jay Dickman of the Wichita Thunder from scoring

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, dropped the first of three games this weekend, losing to the Wichita Thunder 6-2 on Friday night.

Wichita scored four unanswered goals in the final frame and broke open a close game. Jay Dickman had a pair of goals and an assist, while Cam Clarke had three helpers for the Thunder, who won their third game of the season.

Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Americans power play goal came from Spencer Asuchak, his second goal of the season. D-Jay Jerome had the other Americans goal to extend his point streak to a team and season high five games.

Wichita had 31 penalty minutes in the game compared to 20 by the Americans. Sean Allen led the way for the Thunder with 20 penalty minutes, while Kelly Bent had seven for Allen.

The Americans are right back at it on Saturday evening as the Kansas City Mavericks visit Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

