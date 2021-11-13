Defenseman Victor Berglund Assigned to Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - Defenseman Victor Berglund was assigned from the Providence Bruins to the Mariners by the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The 22-year-old Swede played four AHL games in 2018-19, but has not appeared in a game for Providence this season.

Berglund was selected by the Bruins in the 7th round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, 195th overall. Originally from Ornskoldsvik, SWE, he spent seven seasons in the MODO Hockey program. In the 2017-18 season, as a member of the J20 squad, he led the league in points and goals by a defenseman.

During the 2018-19 season, Berglund appeared in four games for the Providence Bruins, in which he scored one goal and added one assist. In June of 2020, he signed a three-year NHL entry deal with Boston.

Berglund spent the 2020-21 season playing for Lulea HF, of the Swedish Hockey League. In 50 games, he had four goals and 17 assists.

The Mariners host the Trois-Rivieres Lions again on Sunday to finish their homestand after an instant classic on Friday between the two teams which resulted in an 8-7 Mariners overtime loss. Partnering with News Center Maine, it's a Thanksgiving Food Drive for Good Shepherd Food Bank as the Mariners collect non-perishable Thanksgiving items in the "Community Collection" box outside the box office. Fans can also get professional family holiday card photos taken on the ice following the game, which begins at 3:00 PM. Individual tickets can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

