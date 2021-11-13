Blades Sweep Swamp Rabbits in 5-4 Comeback

GREENVILLE, SC - After entering the third period down 4-2, the Everblades formed an impressive three-goal third period to outlast the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday night.

The Everblades got off to a sluggish start in the first period with the Swamp Rabbits scoring goals at 4:30 (Liam Pecoraro) and 5:32 (Max Zimmer). Blake Winiecki and John McCarron woke up the Blades by scoring back-to-back, but the Swamp Rabbits took a 3-2 edge at the end of the period courtesy of Bobby Russell.

Greenville went up by a pair at the halfway marker of the game with Zimmer finding the net for his second of the game after Florida was unable to escape their zone.

The third period comeback for the Blades began with Ben Masella and Xavier Bouchard driving pucks home just 60 seconds apart to even the score at four apiece. Dylan Vander Esch fired in a knuckler from the blue line at 12:58, which ultimately became the Everblades' game-winner for a 5-4 victory. The win marked the fifth consecutive win for Florida on the road.

