ECHL Transactions - November 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 13, 2021:

Cincinnati:

Add Gianluca Esteves, F activated from reserve

Greenville:

Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve

Add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Besinger, F placed on reserve

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Spencer Watson, F returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on reserve

Delete Quin Foreman, F traded to Greenville

Kansas City:

Add Theo Calvas, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Victor Berglund, D assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Andrew Romano, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan St-Louis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)

Norfolk:

Add Paul Meyer, D activated from Injured Reserve

Orlando:

Add Kevin Lohan, D returned from loan to Syracuse

Add Canon Pieper, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve

Delete Alexei Lipanov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Rapid City:

Add Cole Kehler, G activated from reserve

Delete Lukas Parik, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Grant Cooper, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Zach Wilkie, D signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Alex Brooks, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Steve Oleksy, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Delete Randy Gazzola, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Utah:

Add Christian Simeone, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alex D'Orio, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

