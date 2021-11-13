ECHL Transactions - November 13
November 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 13, 2021:
Cincinnati:
Add Gianluca Esteves, F activated from reserve
Greenville:
Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve
Add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Besinger, F placed on reserve
Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Spencer Watson, F returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on reserve
Delete Quin Foreman, F traded to Greenville
Kansas City:
Add Theo Calvas, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Victor Berglund, D assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Andrew Romano, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan St-Louis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)
Norfolk:
Add Paul Meyer, D activated from Injured Reserve
Orlando:
Add Kevin Lohan, D returned from loan to Syracuse
Add Canon Pieper, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve
Delete Alexei Lipanov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)
Rapid City:
Add Cole Kehler, G activated from reserve
Delete Lukas Parik, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Grant Cooper, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Zach Wilkie, D signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Add Alex Brooks, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Steve Oleksy, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Delete Randy Gazzola, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Utah:
Add Christian Simeone, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alex D'Orio, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
