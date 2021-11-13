Solar Bears Drop 4-2 Decision to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - A slow start in the first period felled the Orlando Solar Bears (4-4-1-0) in a 4-2 loss to the South Carolina Stingrays (5-2-0-0) on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina built a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period, with Justin Florek (2g-1a) factoring in all three goals.

Orlando got on the board in the second period when Tyler Bird scored twice to make it a one-goal game. The Solar Bears outshot the Stingrays 18-8 in the second period and put up a season-high 38 shots on goal for the evening, but Stingrays goaltender Cedrick Andree shut the door on Orlando following Bird's pair of goals, and South Carolina added an empty-net tally late in the third frame to seal the game.

BOX SCORE

1st Period

SC Goal: Justin Florek (3) [PP] at 4:31. Assisted by Andrew Cherniwchan and Jordan Subban.

SC Goal: Jordan Subban (3) at 5:55. Assisted by Jade Miller and Justin Florek.

SC Goal: Justin Florek (4) at 18:05. Assisted by Patrick Holway and Jade Miller.

SHOTS: ORL 11, SC 12

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (3) at 6:07. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski

ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (4) at 9:35. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Montana Onyebuchi.

SHOTS: ORL 18, SC 9

3rd Period

SC Goal: Connor Moore (1) [EN] at 18:57.

SHOTS: ORL 9, SC 10

Goaltending

ORL: Stefanos Lekkas, 26-for-29

SC: Cedrick Andree, 36-for-38

NOTABLES:

Bird matched his previous career-high single-game output of two goals for the third time in his career; the last occurrence was on March 27, 2021 at South Carolina.

Aaron Luchuk's assist on Bird's second goal extended Luchuk's point streak to nine games (7g-9a) to begin the year; his 16 points lead the ECHL in scoring.

Stefanos Lekkas got the start in net to make his Solar Bears debut after his acquisition from Fort Wayne earlier this week.

The Solar Bears did not have an opportunity with the man advantage for the game, the second occurrence this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears close out the weekend against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 3:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Orlando is back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

