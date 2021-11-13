Game Day Preview: Kansas City at Allen, 7:05 PM CST

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Kansas City Mavericks tonight, in the second game of a three-game weekend. The Americans are 2-3-2 this season. Kansas City is 4-4-0. This will be the second meeting of the year between the two clubs.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

About Last Night: Wichita exploded for four goals in the third period, five unanswered goals for the Thunder, as they cruised to a 6-2 win over the Americans on Friday night. Spencer Asuchak and D-Jay Jerome had the only goals for the Americans. Francis Marotte made the start and suffered the loss between the pipes stopping 24 of 28 shots. Two of Wichita's goals were empty netters.

Jerome Extends Streak: Americans forward D-Jay Jerome extended his point streak to five games with a goal on Friday night in Wichita. Jerome is tied with Jack Combs for second overall on the team with seven points (3 goals and 4 assists).

Rough and Tough: The Kansas City Mavericks lead the ECHL in Penalty Minutes this season with 203, averaging just over 25 penalty minutes per game. The next closest team is Wheeling with 159 PIMS. Kansas City's Mikael Robidoux leads the ECHL with 46 penalty minutes in four games.

COMPARING ALLEN AND KANSAS CITY:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 1-1-2

AWAY: 1-2-0

OVERALL: 2-3-2

Last 10: 2-3-2

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: (6) *Ryan Lohin

Assists: (4) Eric Roy and four others

Points: (8) *Ryan Lohin

+/-: (+2) Kris Myllari

PIM: (27) Kelly Bent

*In the American Hockey League

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS:

HOME: 4-1-0

AWAY: 0-3-0

OVERALL: 4-4-0

Last 10: 4-4-0

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS LEADERS:

Goals: (4) Lane Scheidl

Assists: (6) Marcus Crawford

Points: (8) Westin Michaud

+/-: (+4) Koletrane Wilson

PIM: (46) Mikael Robidoux

About the Allen AMERICANS

The Allen AMERICANS PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY CLUB is a member of the ECHL, the world's top Double-A hockey league, and is the affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Seattle Kraken.

The AMERICANS are a year-round interactive lifestyle brand, dedicated to our fans, partners, and the North Texas community. Beyond the sport, ice hockey connects people and improves the quality of life for all who play and watch.

Founded in 2009, the club is owned by Jack D. Gulati, known internationally as the "Serial Entrepreneur." Championship Hockey is the backbone of the franchise, with the Red having captured back-to-back ECHL Kelly Cup Championships in 2014-15 & 2015-16 and two Central Hockey League President's Cups in 2012-13 & 2013-14. Over the years, more than 323 players have worn the Red Sweater, with 3 AMERICANS having moved up to play in the NHL.

AMERICANS home games are played at the CUTX Event Center, located in The Village at Allen. Parking is free to all fans, and the team's official post game parties take place nearby at Bar Louie, featuring AMERICANS players and the World Famous "Allen Ice Angels."

Tickets for home games are available at AllenAmericans.com/tickets or by calling 972-912-1000.

