Everblades Look to Finish Greenville Trip with a Win

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades wrap up a two-game series against South Division foe, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Saturday night in the Palmetto State. Saturday night's series finale is slated for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

THE OPPONENT: The ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, the Swamp Rabbits find themselves in seventh place in the South Division with a 2-5-0-0 record.

THE SERIES: Florida enters Saturday's tussle with an impressive 68-36-16 (.633) all-time record against Greenville. Last season, the South Division rivals faced off 10 times and the Everblades prevailed with a 6-3-1-0 advantage. Saturday night's tilt will be the second of 10 games between the division rivals this season. Looking ahead, the Blades and Rabbits will hook up again in Greenville on January 14-15 and 28-30, before squaring off March 2, 4 and 5 at friendly Hertz Arena.

LAST TIME OUT: Joe Pendenza scored two goals and Parker Gahagen registered his first Everblade victory and shutout as the Blades knocked off the host Swamp Rabbits 4-0 Friday night in Greenville, S.C. With the victory, Florida improved to 5-3-0-1 on the year and remained a perfect 4-0-0-0 away from Hertz Arena. The Everblades also climbed within one point of Norfolk (6-3-0-0), a 5-2 loser at Reading on Friday, for the top spot in the South Division.

In addition to Pendenza, three other Everblades - John McCarron, Ben Masella and Dylan Vander Esch - turned in two-point games. McCarron notched a goal and an assist, while Masella and Vander Esch collected two assists apiece. Blake WIniecki added a goal, while Jake Jaremko and Alex Aleardi each logged an assist, as seven different Everblades factored into the offense.

Pendenza started the Blades' goal parade quickly, slapping home his first goal of the season just 3:57 into the contest. The red-hot Winiecki extended the lead to 2-0 with his team-high seventh goal of the season just 3:07 into the second. Not one to be content, McCarron banged home his fifth of the year at 9:44 of the final period, while Pendenza's second goal of the night and the season closed out the scoring at 4-0.

WINIECKI STAYS HOT: Blake Winiecki, the reigning Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week, ran his point streak to five consecutive games with Friday's goal. The Lakeville, Minn. native has factored into the scoring in each of the Everblades' five November contests, registering six goals and two assists over that span. Winiecki is tied for second in the ECHL with seven goals and comes in tied for fourth with 11 points.

GAHAGEN MAKES A PERFECT DEBUT: Making his first appearance in an Everblades uniform after being assigned from Milwaukee (AHL) on Tuesday, Parker Gahagan was stellar in his Florida debut Friday evening. Gahagan turned aside all 21 Greenville shots he faced, including 13 in the second period, to log the victory and the shutout. The West Point graduate earned his sixth professional shutout after posting 10 college shutouts as a member of the Black Knights.

CAPTAIN EVERBLADE KEEPS ROLLING: With a goal and an assist in Friday night's victory, Everblades captain John McCarron now has 10 points on five goals and five assists this season, continuing his ascent towards the top of the Everblades' career leaders list. While donning a Blades sweater, McCarron has 127 career regular-season goals, third-most in franchise history. The captain is just 18 goals shy of Reggie Berg's all-time mark of 145. He also ranks fourth in Blades history with 167 regular-season assists, just 40 shy of Tom Buckley's team record of 207. Including playoff games, Captain Everblade has tallied 145 goals and is six shy of Matthieu Roy who sits in second place with 150, while his 195 assists is six behind Berg's 201 for second place.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, S.C.)

WHEN: Saturday, November 13 at 7:05 pm

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

