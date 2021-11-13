ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

November 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Utah's Crunk fined, suspended

Utah's Taylor Crunk has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #91, Utah at Adirondack, on Nov. 13.

Crunk was assessed a match penalty for checking from behind under Rule #43.4 at 12:10 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Crunk will miss Utah's games at Adirondack (Nov. 13 and Nov. 14) and vs. Kansas City (Nov. 19).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Wichita's Allen suspended

Wichita's Sean Allen has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #103, Allen at Wichita, on Nov. 12.

Allen is suspended under Rule #46.22 as a result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.

Allen will miss Wichita's game at Allen on Nov. 14.

Jacksonville's Lynch fined, suspended

Jacksonville's Luke Lynch has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #95, Orlando at Jacksonville, on Nov. 13.

Lynch is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 0:02 of the first period.

Lynch will miss Jacksonville's game vs. Maine on Nov. 16.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.