ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
November 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Utah's Crunk fined, suspended
Utah's Taylor Crunk has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #91, Utah at Adirondack, on Nov. 13.
Crunk was assessed a match penalty for checking from behind under Rule #43.4 at 12:10 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Crunk will miss Utah's games at Adirondack (Nov. 13 and Nov. 14) and vs. Kansas City (Nov. 19).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Wichita's Allen suspended
Wichita's Sean Allen has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #103, Allen at Wichita, on Nov. 12.
Allen is suspended under Rule #46.22 as a result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.
Allen will miss Wichita's game at Allen on Nov. 14.
Jacksonville's Lynch fined, suspended
Jacksonville's Luke Lynch has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #95, Orlando at Jacksonville, on Nov. 13.
Lynch is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 0:02 of the first period.
Lynch will miss Jacksonville's game vs. Maine on Nov. 16.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 13, 2021
- Defenseman Victor Berglund Assigned to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 13 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays: November 13, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Seek Weekend Sweep of Norfolk - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Road Trip Continues in Adirondack - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Kansas City at Allen, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- South Carolina Signs Wilkie to SPC - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Look to Finish Greenville Trip with a Win - Florida Everblades
- Big Third Period Lifts Thunder Past Americans - Wichita Thunder
- Coatta's Hat Trick Powers Rapid City Past Idaho, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall to Wichita 6-2 - Allen Americans
- Four-Unanswered Sink Steelheads against Rush, 4-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Edge Cyclones, 2-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bennett Scores Twice and Heartlanders Defeat Indy, 5-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Score Five in Rout of Admirals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.