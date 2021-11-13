Wings Fly Past Fuel in First Meeting of the Season

KALAMAZOO, MI - In the first of 12 matchups this season, the Indy Fuel visited the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night. The Wings would see seven goals from five different players on their way to a 7-2 win over the Fuel at Wings Event Center.

The Wings would be the first team on the board when Max Humitz got behind the Fuel defense and beat Tom Aubrun on a breakaway. Giving up an early power play, the Fuel would go down 2-0 when Justin Taylor deflected a shot from the point. The Fuel would get a late power play of their own but wouldn't be able to score, sending the Wings to the locker room leading 2-0.

Taking advantage of a power play six minutes into the second period, Jake Slaker snuck behind the Fuel defense and beat Aubrun with a wrist shot over the shoulder. Earning a 5-on-3 power play late in the second period, Jake Slaker fed a wide open Max Humitz and he buried his second goal of the game to take a 4-0 lead. The Fuel would finally break the shutout when Spencer Watson picked up a loose puck and wristed it over the shoulder of Jet Greaves.

Earning a power play early in the third period, The Wings would take a four-goal lead when Justin Taylor buried a rebound past Aubrun to make the score 5-1. Earning a shorthanded breakaway, Kalamazoo's Erik Bradford put a puck over the shoulder of Aubrun to make it 6-1 Wings.

Kalamazoo would score a seventh goal when Jake Slaker fed a streaking Tanner Sorenson and he put the puck over the shoulder of Aubrun. Throwing a puck on net from the point, Seamus Malone had his shot deflected by Chad Yetman for his 4th goal of the season.

