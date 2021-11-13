Cyclones Escape Victorious in Feisty Affair

WHEELING, WV- There was a hockey game on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena, but one of the major storylines took place at the end of the first period, when three separate fights broke out, leading to six ejections. Although the Wheeling Nailers won the fights, the Cincinnati Cyclones won the match with five goals in a span of 10:29, including two from Dominic Franco. The Nailers got two goals from Patrick Watling, as they fell, 5-4.

The first period was a spirited one, which also featured three goals. Wheeling was the first team to strike, and it did so with two tallies in a span of 40 seconds. On the opening marker, Matt Alfaro slid a pass through the low slot to Patrick Watling, who finished with a tap-in on the left side of the crease. The Nailers kept things rolling moments later, when Tim Doherty had his initial shot stopped, but Nick Hutchison pounded home the rebound from the right circle. Cincinnati closed within one on the man advantage, as Graham Knott set up Dominic Franco for a one-timer from the right circle. The period ended with a bang (or three), as Brandon Saigeon squared off with Colton Waltz, Jake Flegel challenged Dajon Mingo, and Shaw Boomhower threw down with Nick Boka.

The goals continued to come at a fast and furious rate in the middle frame. The Cyclones capitalized on two more power plays in the opening three minutes, as Franco rolled in his second of the night, before Wyatt Ege's right point wrist shot found its way in. Graham Knott tucked in his own rebound less than a minute later, then Jesse Schultz lifted in the rebound of Yushiroh Hirano's initial attempt to put the visitors ahead by three. Wheeling began to cut into the deficit with two goals in the last seven minutes of the period. Watling netted the team's third straight Golden Goal at the 13:10 mark, when he touched in a cross-crease pass from Hutchison. Then, with 4:37 to go, Alex Stevens launched a wrist shot into the top-left corner of the cage from just inside the blueline.

Both sides tightened up and played a scoreless third period, which meant a 5-4 final in favor of Cincinnati.

Joe Murdaca got the win for the Cyclones, as he made 28 saves on 32 shots. Evan Moyse suffered the defeat in his Nailers debut, as he turned away 33 of the 38 shots he faced.

