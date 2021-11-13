Komets Edge Cyclones, 2-1

Cincinnati, OH- A third period rally fell short for the second time in as many games, with the Cyclones falling 2-1 to the Fort Wayne Komets Friday night at Heritage Bank Center.

Cincinnati falls to 5-4 on the year and finish a four game homestand 2-2. The Komets have won four straight games and improve to 5-1 on the young season.

- Fort Wayne tallied the game's first goal 5:48 into the contest when Jamieson Milam took a slap shot in the left circle that found it's way through the legs of Cyclones goaltender Mat Robson. The goal was scored on the power play, with Mason Mitchell in the box for slashing. The Komets went 1-for-5 on the man advantage on the night, while the 'Clones went 0-for-3.

- Matt Boudens doubled the lead for the visitors when he crashed the net, collecting a rebound off of Shawn Boudrias' shot and roofing it in-tight for the 2-0 lead.

- Nick Boka helped get the Cyclones within one with just over five minutes left in the game. Boka received a pass from Louie Caporusso who was parked in the slot. Caporusso fed Boka on the inner-half of the left attacking circle for a wrist shot to get Boka his third goal of the season and make the score 2-1.

- Mat Robson and Komets' goaltender Jiri Patera were sensational throughout the night. Robson made 19 saves in the loss, though three of his stops came on breakaways. He is 4-2 on the season. Patera made 33 stops for the win with Fort Wayne.

"I'm proud of the guys," said Robson. "The effort we put in tonight was good. We just got to stick to it. The nice thing about this one is we have another game tomorrow, so we don't have to sit on this one for too long. We'll get back to work."

Saturday night starts a three game swing on the road, with the first coming in Wheeling against the Nailers.

