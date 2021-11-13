Nagle Perfect in Shutout over Norfolk, 4-0
November 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Norfolk Admirals, 4-0, Saturday, Nov. 13 at Santander Arena. Pat Nagle stopped all 38 shots he faced, while Jake Theut stopped 19 of 22 shots.
Josh Winquist fought Noah Corson two minutes into the contest and wrestled him down to the ice, but he injured his left hand in the process. He is not expected to miss any additional time.
Frank DiChiara opened the scoring 3:41 into the second period. Unassisted, DiChiara ripped a shot top-twine over the shoulder of Theut to make it 1-0 on the power play. Kenny Hausinger scored his second career goal two minutes later. Thomas Ebbing skated down the right wing and backhanded a shot that rebounded off Theut's pads and directly to Hausinger who banged it home.
DiChiara scored his fourth-career multi-goal game with a one-timer in the right circle. Ebbing sent the puck across the offensive zone dots to connect with DiChiara 6:29 into the third period. Jacob Pritchard scored a 180-foot empty net goal with 1:25 remaining in the game to seal it, 4-0.
Highlights from Reading's 4-0 win over Norfolk
