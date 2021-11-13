Grizzlies Gameday: Road Trip Continues in Adirondack

November 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Glens Falls, New York - It's the second game of the 3 game series in Glens Falls, New York. The Grizz 6 game winning streak came to an end on Friday night. Utah has now won 6 of their last 7 games, outscoring opponents 29 to 17 in that stretch. Brandon Cutler has a goal in 3 straight games. Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 5 straight games. Tyler Penner has an assist in 3 straight games.

Last Night

Adirondack defeated Utah 5-4 on Friday night. Brandon Cutler had 1 goal and 1 assist and a +2 rating for Utah. Mason Mannek had 1 goal and was also a +2. Adirondack scored 3 goals in the first 14:40 of the game before Mannek got Utah on the board with 56 seconds left in the first. Adirondack outshot Utah 26 to 5 in the first period. Utah got a 2nd period shorthanded goal from Cutler and a power play goal from Charle-Edouard D'Astous as the game was tied 3-3 after 2 periods. Ryan Smith and Jake Ryczek scored 3rd period goals for Adirondack to make it 5-3. Quinn Ryan scored for Utah with 2:03 left in regulation. Utah had a couple of good chances in the final minute but the Thunder held on for the win. Adirondack went 3 for 8 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 3.

Teams Unfamiliar With Each Other

It's a rare meeting between the 2 clubs. It's only the 5th time these teams have ever met. Adirondack won 2 out of 3 games in a series from November 14-19, 2016 at Maverik Center. Adirondack's NHL affiliate is the New Jersey Devils. The Grizzlies are affiliated with the Colorado Avalanche.

Last Week's Games

Friday, November 5, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5 - Trey Bradley 1 goal, 2 assists. Neil Robinson scored first pro goal 2:53 into the 3rd period to break a 2-2 tie. Brian Bowen and Robinson each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler and Andrew Nielsen added goals in the win. Luke Martin had 2 assists and was a +3. Peyton Jones saved 25 of 25 to earn his 2nd win of the season.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4 - Utah got goals from Luke Martin, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan. Utah outshot Rapid City 40 to 23. RC went 1 for 1 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 2. Peyton Jones saved 20 of 23 in the win.

This Week's Games

Friday, November 12, 2021 - Utah 4 Adirondack 5 - Brandon Cutler 1 goal, 1 assist, +2. Mason Mannek had 1 goal and was a +2. Quinn Ryan and Charle-Edouard D'Astous added goals. Adirondack outshot Utah 50 to 28. Peyton Jones saved 45 of 50. Taylor Crunk and Joey Colatarci each made their Grizzlies debut.

Saturday, November 13, 2021 - Utah @ Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

Sunday, November 14, 2021 - Utah @ Adirondack. 1:00 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

This Week's Transactions

Nate Clurman Reassigned to Utah, Sent Back to Colorado

Clurman was reassigned from the AHL's Eagles on November 11th. He played in 6 games earlier this season for Utah, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. On November 12th Clurman was sent back to the Eagles.

Connor McDonald Returns from San Jose

McDonald was released from his loan with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. He played with Utah last night in Adirondack. McDonald played in 2 games with San Jose and had 2 shots on goal and a -3 rating. McDonald has played in 7 games with Utah and had 11 shots on goal.

Trey Bradley Reassigned to Colorado

Bradley leaves for Colorado (AHL) as the leagues leading assist man with 10. Bradley is tied for 2nd in the league with 11 points, which leads Utah. Bradley is tied with Matthew Boucher for the team lead in plus/minus among forwards at +7.

Grizzlies Sign Taylor Crunk

Taylor Crunk is entering his 5th full season as a pro. Crunk played with the Fort Wayne Komets for 4 seasons from 2016-2019. He was traded towards the end of the 2018-19 season to Rapid City, where he played in 31 games over a 2 year stretch. Crunk last played professionally with Rapid City in the 2019-20 season, where he appeared in 23 games. Crunk made his Grizzlies debut on November 12 vs Adirondack.

Grizzlies Sign Christian Simone

Simone signed with Utah on November 13th. played at Merrimack College from 2018-2021.

Joey Colatarci Made Grizzlies/Professional Debut

Colatarci appeared in his first game of the season last night in Adirondack. Colatarci played his college hockey at Adrian College from 2016-2020. Last season Colatarci played in 10 games with Macon and 2 games with Knoxville in the SPHL.

Consistent Scoring

Utah has scored in 21 of the 27 regulation periods this season. They scored a goal in all 3 periods on Friday night in Adirondack. Utah has also scored in both overtime periods they have played in this year. Utah has 3 or more goals in all 9 games this season.

Grizzlies Average 1 Shorthanded Goal Per Week

It's the 4th week of the regular season and the Grizzlies have scored 4 shorthanded goals. Brandon Cutler scored shorthanded 9:54 into the 2nd period on November 12 at Adirondack. Utah is tied for 2nd in the league with 4 shorthanded goals this season.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous is tied for the lead in plus/minus at +12. D'Astous is tied for 2nd with 7 goals, which leads all league defenseman. Trey Bradley, currently with Colorado (AHL), Leads the league with 10 assists. Bradley is tied for 4th in the league with 11 points. Trent Miner, currently with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, leads the league with 2 shutouts. Brandon Cutler leads the league with 42 shots on goal. Luke Martin is 3rd in the league in plus/minus at +11.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Bailey Conger, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone.

Defenseman: Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 6-3

Home record: 3-1.

Road record: 3-2.

Win percentage: .667.

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 12. - Most in the division.

Last 10: 6-3.

Goals per game: 3.89 (4th) Goals for: 35

Goals against per game: 3.22 (13th) Goals Against: 29

Shots per game: 36.00 (2nd)

Shots against per game: 29.44 (11th)

Power Play: 4 for 29 - 13.8% (Tied 21st)

Penalty Kill: 28 for 40- 70.0 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 135

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied 2nd) - Brandon Cutler scored shorthanded on Nov. 12 at Adirondack.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0.

Record When Scoring First: 3-2.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 3 2

Opposition 3 1

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (7)

Assists: Trey Bradley (10) - Leads League

Points: Bradley/D'Astous (11) - Tied for 4th in the league.

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+12) - Tied for the League Lead

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (28)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (3)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (2)

Power Play Assists: Luke Martin (2).

Shots on Goal: Brandon Cutler (42) - Leads League.

Shooting Percentage: D'Astous (7 for 33). 21.2 %. - Minimum 18 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/Tyler Penner/D'Astous/Boucher/Neil Robinson/Ryan (1).

Wins: Trent Miner (4).

Save %: Miner (.921).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.11)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 7 12 14 2 0 35 Utah Grizzlies 101 111 100 12 324

Opposition 10 10 9 0 0 29 Opposition 90 81 86 8 265

Next 10 Games

November 13, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 14, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 1:00 pm.

November 19, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Daddy Daughter Night.

November 20, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 21, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 1:10 pm.

November 27, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

November 28, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

December 3, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm. Pride Night

December 4, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm. Hispanic Heritage Night. Teddy Bear Toss. Mother Son Night.

December 6, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Brandon Cutler (3), Quinn Ryan, Charle-Edouard D'Astous (2) Matthew Boucher, Mason Mannek (1).

Assist Streaks: Bradley (5), Tyler Penner, (3), Cutler, Luke Martin, Andrew Nielsen, Connor McDonald (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Bradley, D'Astous (5). Boucher (4), Cutler, Martin, Penner (3) Mannek, Ryan (2).

Many 1 Goal Games

35 of the 72 games Utah played last season were decided by 1 goal. Last season the Grizzlies played in 18 games past regulation. This season Utah has played in 4 - 1 goal games. Utah is 3-1 in 1 goal contests. The last 2 games have been decided by 1 goal.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

4: Trey Bradley.

3: Charle-Edouard D'Astous. Brian Bowen.

2: Matthew Boucher, Brandon Cutler.

1: Tyler Penner, Luka Burzan, Luke Martin, Neil Robinson.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.