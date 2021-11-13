Royals Score Five in Rout of Admirals

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Norfolk Admirals, 5-2, Friday, Nov. 12 at Santander Arena. Pat Nagle saved 36 of 38 shots and was named the third star of the game, while Dylan Wells made 36 saves on 41 shots.

Alex Berardinelli opened the scoring 11 minutes into the contest on a shorthanded breakaway goal. He slid the puck underneath Nagle's pads to make it 1-0.

Three minutes later, Dominic Cormier received a cross-point pass from Mike Crocock from the left to right side. He then unleashed the puck towards goal, and it squeaked just over the line after Wells' equipment majorly slowed down its progress. Josh Winquist scored with a wrister from the bottom of the right circle two minutes afterwards to take the lead, 2-1. The Royals never relinquished it.

Frank DiChiara scored his first goal of the season 5:10 into the second period. Brayden Low backhanded the puck from the trapezoid to DiChiara on top of the crease, and he slotted it home to give the Royals a two-goal cushion. Cam Strong scored his second of the season with 2:57 remaining in the period after Crocock sent the puck into the blue paint, which is where Strong positioned himself to push it home.

Low scored the backbreaker midway through the third period off a faceoff win in the offensive zone. Although the Admirals' Carter Robertson scored late in the period, it was merely a constellation goal, as the Royals won, 5-2.

