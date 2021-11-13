Coatta's Hat Trick Powers Rapid City Past Idaho, 4-2

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Max Coatta recorded a natural hat trick, Gabe Chabot had two assists and the Rapid City Rush erased a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered goals powering the Rush to a 4-2 win over the Idaho Steelheads, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

With Idaho leading, 2-0, Rapid City killed off a power play in the opening minutes of the second period. Fresh from the penalty box, Chase Harrison received a past from Chabot, gained the zone and slung a wrist shot on net that sailed past Matt Jurusik's glove to put the Rush on the board.

Five and a half minutes later, the Rush tied things up when Chabot fired a shot from the point that bounced off the end boards and back to the front of the net. Coatta gathered in and swept it past Jurusik, evening the score at two.

In the third with Rapid City on the power play, Coatta gained the zone and fired a shot on net that was blocked but bounced right back to his stick. On the second chance he snuck a wrist shot through Jurusik and the Rush took their first lead of the game, 3-2.

In the final minute of the third, the Steelheads pulled the goaltender for an extra attacker and with an empty net, Coatta streaked down the right wing and fired the puck into the cage to complete the hat trick and push the score to its 4-2 final.

Idaho netted its two goals in the first period, first with Will Merchant cleaning up a rebound off an odd-man rush and then when Zack Andrusiak scored on the power play.

Coatta scored the first hat trick of the season for Rapid City, Chabot had two assists and Lukas Parik made 25 saves on 27 shots for his first ECHL win. The Rush snapped a four-game winless streak and improved to 3-4-1 while Idaho dropped to 5-5-0 in the loss.

Rapid City again hosts the Steelheads on Saturday night for Rush's Wizarding World, presented by Heroes, Magic and Sports Cards. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

