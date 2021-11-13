Growlers Fall to Railers 5-2

The Newfoundland Growlers stumbled late against the Worcester Railers and the hosts dropped their second game of the season in a 5-2 loss on Saturday night at C.B.S. Arena.

Matteo Pietroniro got the Growlers on the board first as the defenseman popped up at the backdoor and beat Ken Appleby in the Railers net with a tidy move to make it 1-0 eight minutes into the first period.

Despite Worcester doubling up Newfoundland in shots in the opening frame, Keith Petruzzelli turned away all 14 shots he faced to see the hosts up 1-0 at the first intermission.

Blake Christensen would level things up just before the midway mark of the second period as his shot took a big deflection off Peitroniro and slipped through the legs of Petruzzelli. Less than three minutes later, the visitors would get another as Jacob Hayhurst put one away on the power play to make it 2-1 Railers after 40 minutes played.

Things in the third period started off on script for another Growlers comeback as Trent Bourque jumped up in the rush and got one past Appleby just two minutes after the intermission to tie things at 2.

From there, Worcester turned things on to ensure their fate from Friday night wouldn't be replicated as they riddled off three unanswered goals midway through the third. Ross Olsson, Drew Callin, and Liam Coughlin provided the goals for the Railers to make the final 5-2.

Quick Hits

Saturday's loss marks the first start of the season where Petruzzelli gave up more than one goal against.

The Growlers defensive group continues to provide secondary scoring as Peitroniro and Bourque goals tonight brings the collective blue line tally to 10 in 9 games so far this season.

The three stars were 3 - M. Pietroniro (NFL), 2 - R. Olsson (WOR), 1 - D. Callin (WOR)

