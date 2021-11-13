Game Notes: vs Idaho

GAME #9 vs Idaho

11/13/21 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Max Coatta scored a natural hat trick, Lukas Parik made 25 saves and both Gabe Chabot and Logan Nelson had two assists as the Rush beat the Idaho Steelheads, 4-2, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Rapid City snapped a four-game winless streak with the victory.

SEND THE HATS FLYING: Max Coatta's hat trick was the first of the season for Rapid City and the first of Coatta's ECHL career. The Rush last had a hat trick on April 16, 2021 when Hunter Garlent registered one in a 4-2 win over the Allen Americans. Coatta is now second on the team with eight points (4 G, 4 A) and has points in each of his past four games, matching Logan Nelson for the longest point streak by a Rush this season.

WORKING FROM BEHIND: Rapid City trailed, 2-0, after the first period on Friday night and then rattled off four unanswered goals en route to the 4-2 win. It was the second time this season the Rush have overcome a two-goal deficit in a win; Rapid City also came from two behind to beat the Steelheads on October 29 in Boise. The Rush have overcome a deficit in all of their wins this season as in each of the three victories their opponent scored the game's first goal.

APPLES: Logan Nelson and Gabe Chabot both had two assists in the Rush's 4-2 win on Friday. For Nelson it was the third time this season he has had two assists, and pushed his team-leading total to eight. Nelson is in a three-way tie for the second-most assists in the ECHL this season. Chabot registered his first multi-point game of the season with his two assists and has recorded at least one helper in five of Rapid City's eight games this year. He is second on the team with six assists and tied for seventh in the ECHL.

HOMESTANDING: Rapid City is two games into a stretch of six straight that will take place on home ice. The Rush are 2-2-0 at home thus far this season as opposed to 1-2-1 on the road. Following the three games against Idaho this week, Rapid City will welcome the Allen Americans to town for three games in four nights next week.

ODDS AND ENDS: Both Garrett Klotz and Tanner Schachle received fighting majors in the third period on Friday, Klotz's second fight of the season and Schachle's first of his pro career...Lukas Parik picked up his first ECHL win between the pipes for Rapid City on Friday by making 25 saves on 27 shots...all three of Rapid City's wins thus far this season have come on Friday and the Rush are 0-2-1 on Saturdays in the 2021-22 season...27 shots by the Steelheads on Friday were the fewest by a Rush opponent thus far thus season.

UP NEXT: The Rush return to action at home on Wednesday night for the first of three in four days against the Allen Americans. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

