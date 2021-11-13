South Carolina Signs Wilkie to SPC

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Zach Wilkie ahead of Saturday night's home game.

Wilkie, 24, signed a deal with the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League earlier this summer. The defenseman played four games with Peoria this season and spent two games with the Allen Americans of the ECHL on a loan.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Villa Park, IL played his junior hockey career in the OHL with the Niagara IceDogs and Sudbury Wolves. Following four seasons in the OHL, he spent one year with the Aurora Tigers of the OJHL before playing his collegiate hockey at Laurentian University in Canada. In three years, Wilkie played 54 games, scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists.

The 6-foot, 195-pound blueliner earned a bronze medal in the 2014-15 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he picked up three assists in five games for the Team USA U18 squad.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign tonight at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears for First Responders Night presented by Belfor Property Restoration. 10 specialty jerseys will be auctioned off through the Dash App throughout the game, and the first 1,500 fans will receive a collapsible lantern giveaway.

