Williams Loaned to Rochester; Fortunato Returns & Icemen Add Two Players

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that goaltender Charles Williams has been loaned to Rochester of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, defenseman Brandon Fortunato has been returned to the Icemen on loan to Hartford, while the Icemen have also added forward David Nippard and goaltender Stephen Mundinger.

Williams earns the AHL call-up having posted a 9-5-1 record, with a 2.11 goals-against average and a 0.916 save percentage. Last season, the 5-11, 179-pound netminder was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month for April of 2021. Williams has made six career AHL appearances in stints with Hartford and the Ontario Reign.

Fortunato returns to Jacksonville where he has logged nine points (9a) in 13 games. The 5-11, 170 pound blue liner appeared in three games with the Wolf Pack during his recent call-up.

Nippard joins the Icemen from the Southern Professional Hockey League's (SPHL) Birmingham Bulls. The 5-10, 181-pound forward has recorded 8 points (1g, 7a) with 100 penalty minutes in 25 games with the Bulls this season.

Mundinger brings size to the Icemen net. The 6-8, 236-pound goaltender has made six collegiate appearances with University of Maine and most recently with Long Island University. Mundinger was recently with the Maine Mariners (ECHL) and was in training camp with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

The Icemen are back in action tonight at Atlanta. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

