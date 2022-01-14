Blades Down Rabbits 3-1 in Weekend Opener

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The Florida Everblades (19-8-3-3) earned their third consecutive win on Friday night with a 3-1 showing against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-15-3-3) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville set the tone with a centering feed goal just 1:52 into the game from Andrew Eastman. Ayden MacDonald and Anthony Beauchamp picked up assists. The Blades wouldn't have to wait to follow up too long as not even two minutes later, John McCarron (3:44) tipped in a shot from the low slot to make the game 1-1. The initial shot came from Jake Kearley at the point and Blake Winiecki also collected a helper. The goal put McCarron just one point shy of tying Reggie Berg for the most points by a single player in Everblades history.

Jake McLaughlin earned the go-ahead marker for the Everblades with a top-shelf wrist shot from the near circle at 5:11 of the second period. Levko Koper and Joe Pendenza also added their name to the scoresheet with assists on the lone goal of the middle stanza.

Koper closed out Greenville's hopes of a comeback by potting an empty netter with 53 seconds to go in the game. McLaughlin and Chris McKay got in on the play to finalize the win at 3-1. Netminder Parker Gahagen stopped 31 of 32 shots faced in the victory.

With the win, The Everblades extend their ECHL best 17 game (13-0-3-1) unbeaten streak on the road this season. The Everblades and Swamp Rabbits will rematch tomorrow night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena with puck drop at 7:05 pm. All of the action will be carried live on FloSports.TV.

