Thunder Silenced by Rush, 4-1

January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Cam Clarke of the Wichita Thunder (bottom) takes a shot against the Rapid City Rush

(Wichita Thunder) Cam Clarke of the Wichita Thunder (bottom) takes a shot against the Rapid City Rush(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Rapid City broke open a tie game in the second period and skated away from Wichita on Thursday night with a 4-1 win at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil added his fourth of the season in the losing effort. Cam Clarke and Brayden Watts collected helpers.

The Rush scored early in the first period as former Thunder forward Calder Brooks found Brett Gravelle near the right post and he made it 1-0. At 4:36, Clarke found a streaking Stinil, who came in on a breakaway and beat Bailey Brkin to tie it at one.

Gravelle added his second of the game at 10:51 of the second. He pounced on a loose puck in the slot and beat Evan Buitenhuis to give the Rush a 2-1 lead. Gabriel Chabot made it 3-1 at 15:15 as he put home a nice feed from Kenton Helgesen for his eighth of the year.

Rapid City tacked on one more in the third period as Jake Wahlin walked off the left wall and beat Buitenhuis to make it 4-1.

The Thunder had two great chances to cut into the lead, but couldn't find the back of the net. Garrett Schmitz got behind the Rush defense on a breakaway but clanked a backhand off the left post. Stefen Fournier caught a beautiful feed in the slot from Jay Dickman, but was denied by Brkin's left leg.

Wichita has now lost seven in a row at home. Stinil has points in five of his last seven outings. Clarke has points in four-straight. Watts added his team-leading 24th assist of the season and set a new career-high with 31 points.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night to host the Rush starting at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

