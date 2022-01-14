Glads Return Home to Face Icemen

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (16-14-2-1) tangle with the Jacksonville Icemen (19-11-1-0) on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice tonight for the fourth time this season. The Glads had a win streak snapped at four games on Wednesday and now sit at third in the South Division.

Scouting the Icemen

The Icemen are led on offense by Abbott Girduckis with 23 points (7G-16A) but have had three of their four leading scorers pulled up to the AHL. Jacksonville strung up nine wins in a row from Dec. 8 to Dec. 29 to sprint to the top of the South Division. After the streak was snapped on Jan. 1 against South Carolina, the Icemen have won their last two games heading into tonight. Charles Williams has played well in the crease for Jacksonville and sports a 9-5-0-1 record with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-1 on Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center. Rookie Mitchell Hoelscher made his ECHL debut after being loaned to Atlanta from the Belleville Senators, and the forward scored his first professional goal. Goaltender Tyler Parks made 26 saves on 29 shots for the Glads.

Last Meeting

Atlanta and Jacksonville last met down in Florida on Dec. 22 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Icemen won 4-3 in a shootout on Derek Nesbitt's 1000th professional game. Mike Pelech, Tyler Kobryn, and Derek Topatigh all scored for the Gladiators.

Davison Named 2022 ECHL All-Star

Defenseman Tim Davison was announced as a selection for the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic to take place on Jan. 17 in Jacksonville. Davison leads all Atlanta defensemen with 22 points (6G-16A) this season and is tied for fifth amongst league blueliners in scoring. The fourth-year pro is on track to have a career season and eclipse his previous high of 30 points (4G-26A) that he set back in the 2018-19 season with South Carolina. Davison has been productive recently with multiple points in three of his last five games.

Hoelscher Gets Right to Work

Rookie forward Mitchell Hoelscher was loaned to Atlanta from the Belleville Senators on Jan. 12 and made his ECHL debut that same night against Cincinnati. In the second period, Hoelscher netted his first professional goal. The Waterloo, Ontario native appeared in two games this season with Belleville before suffering a lower body injury. Hoelscher had played in seven games last season with the B-Sens and recorded one assist. The 6-foot, 176-pound forward was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In his last year of junior hockey with the Ottawa 67's of the OHL, Hoelscher racked up 76 points (34G-42A) in 62 games.

Pelech Reaches (Another) Milestone

Veteran forward Mike Pelech played in his 800th ECHL game on Wednesday against Cincinnati. Pelech is just the second player in ECHL history to reach 800 ECHL games played, and currently ranks only behind Sam Ftorek (859 games) on the ECHL all-time list. Atlanta is Pelech's 10th ECHL team. The 32-year-old first turned pro in the 2009-10 season with the Ontario Reign who were then in the ECHL. Pelech was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Jacksonville Icemen

PROMOTION: Kroger Family 4 Pack - Four tickets, four hats, and a $20 Kroger Gift card for $100. Call the Gladiators' front office at 770-497-5100 for more info.

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV. Tonight's game will also be aired on 680 AM The Fan.

