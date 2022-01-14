Stingrays Assigned High-Scoring Gentile

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Friday that forward Derek Gentile has been assigned to the Stingrays by Hershey ahead of a three-game weekend.

Gentile, 22, joins the Stingrays after beginning the year at Dalhousie University, leading the Tigers with 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 18 games played in his first year.

The native of Sydney, NS. Played five seasons in the QMJHL before beginning his collegiate career last season. He played in 310 games from 2015-2020, tallying 91 goals and added 137 assists (228 points) with the Québec Remparts, Charlottetown Islanders, and his hometown Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.

The Stingrays return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, January 14th for Pride Night. It's another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beard beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company at 7:05pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

