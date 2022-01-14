Hoelscher Plays Hero in Overtime for Glads

January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (17-14-2-1) defeated the Jacksonville Icemen (20-9-2-1) in overtime by a score of 2-1 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Friday Night. Rookie Mitchell Hoelscher scored the game-winning goal for Atlanta while goaltender Tyler Parks kept the Glads in the game with 42 saves.

First Star: Mitchell Hoelscher- game-winning goal

Second Star: Gabe Guertler- goal

Third Star: Tyler Parks- 42 saves

Jacksonville opened up the scoring for the night late in the first period after Jacob Panetta fired a one-timer into the net on a power-play opportunity to take a 1-0 lead (13:39).

The Glads outshot the Icemen 17-14 in the first period.

After a scoreless second frame, Atlanta capitalized on a power play midway through the third period to level the game at 1-1. The goal came after Cody Sylvester maneuvered around the back of the Jacksonville net and found Gabe Guertler in the low-slot who slotted it away for his ninth goal of the season (10:47).

Atlanta sealed the 2-1 victory in overtime after Mitchell Hoelscher skated down the left wing, wrapped the puck around the net, and fired a wrister into the top left corner for the game-winning goal. The tally served as Hoelscher's second marker of the season in his second game with the Glads.

Goaltender Tyler Parks finished the night with a whopping 42 saves on 43 shots for Atlanta.

The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday afternoon against the Norfolk Admirals (12-17-1-1) at 3:00 PM at Gas South Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.