Hoelscher Plays Hero in Overtime for Glads
January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (17-14-2-1) defeated the Jacksonville Icemen (20-9-2-1) in overtime by a score of 2-1 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Friday Night. Rookie Mitchell Hoelscher scored the game-winning goal for Atlanta while goaltender Tyler Parks kept the Glads in the game with 42 saves.
First Star: Mitchell Hoelscher- game-winning goal
Second Star: Gabe Guertler- goal
Third Star: Tyler Parks- 42 saves
Jacksonville opened up the scoring for the night late in the first period after Jacob Panetta fired a one-timer into the net on a power-play opportunity to take a 1-0 lead (13:39).
The Glads outshot the Icemen 17-14 in the first period.
After a scoreless second frame, Atlanta capitalized on a power play midway through the third period to level the game at 1-1. The goal came after Cody Sylvester maneuvered around the back of the Jacksonville net and found Gabe Guertler in the low-slot who slotted it away for his ninth goal of the season (10:47).
Atlanta sealed the 2-1 victory in overtime after Mitchell Hoelscher skated down the left wing, wrapped the puck around the net, and fired a wrister into the top left corner for the game-winning goal. The tally served as Hoelscher's second marker of the season in his second game with the Glads.
Goaltender Tyler Parks finished the night with a whopping 42 saves on 43 shots for Atlanta.
The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday afternoon against the Norfolk Admirals (12-17-1-1) at 3:00 PM at Gas South Arena.
