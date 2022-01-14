Buitenhuis Heads Back to Bakersfield

January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Evan Buitenhuis (BITE-en-hise) has been loaned to the Condors.

Buitenhuis, 25, returned from Bakersfield on Tuesday after being called up on December 29. Earlier this week, he was named to the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Team.

The Burlington, Ontario native leads the ECHL in minutes played (1,396), saves (748) and shootout wins (2). Earlier this year, he set a new franchise record for most consecutive starts (16 games).

Wichita remains at home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to host Rapid City.

