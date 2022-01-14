Ebbing Scores Twice as Royals Move into First Place

January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Worcester Railers, 6-3, Friday, Jan. 14th at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 28 of 31 shots, while Railers goalie Ken Appleby saved 28 of 34.

Halfway into the opening period, the Royals struck first. Anthony Gagnon and Jacob Pritchard connected with a set of passes in the neutral zone before Gagnon burst into the Railers' zone with the puck and beat Appleby high blocker side. The Railers controlled puck possession for much of the final minutes of the period in the Royals' zone, leading to the tying strike from Charlie Spetz. Positioned at the blue line, Spetz wound up and fired a slapshot through traffic and past the screened Ustimenko in net, lighting the lamp with 2:18 remaining in the first period.

In the second period, the flood gates opened for both teams' offenses. Worcester opened the middle period scoring after Cole Coskey was awarded a penalty shot. Coskey beat Ustimenko with a forehand dangle and snipe over the Royals netminder's glove to provide Worcester its first and only lead of the night. The Royals came back with a pair of goals off the sticks of Brad Morrison and Kenny Hausinger in a span of four minutes to retake the lead, 3-2.

9:56 into the third period, Reading stretched out its lead for good. Ebbing received a cross-ice pass in the slot from Morrison and beat Appleby on a one-timer to tally his second goal of the game, the fourth multi-goal game of his ECHL career.

Brayden Low sealed the game with an empty net goal in the final seconds of the Friday night matchup, his second goal in as many games.

The Royals stay in Worcester to take on the Railers in back-to-back faceoffs on Saturday, Jan. 15th at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.

UPCOMING GAMES

Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Worcester - The annual MLK Day Game! Kids attending will receive a youth jersey giveaway and get free tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket. They can also get $1 candy bags.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - DC Superheroes Night! Meet Superman and get $1 superhero ice cream pops as you watch the Royals wear a specialty jersey during the game. Attend the Postgame Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading afterwards.

Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - It's Undie Sundie/Country Night! Donate packaged underwear by throwing it on the ice after the Royals' first goal of the game. All undergarments will be donated to charity. The first 2,000 fans will receive a puck giveaway presented by Berks-Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Get $1 popcorn, nachos and hot dogs all game. It's also a Salute to Essential Workers Sunday presented by Visions Federal Credit Union for trades workers.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.