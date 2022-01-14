Explosive First Period Hands Indy Fourth Straight Win
January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
FORT WAYNE - Playing the first of three straight games on the weekend, the Fuel traveled to Fort Wayne for the second time this season. Scoring three straight goals in the first period, the Fuel would hang on to their lead for the remainder of the game to eventually earn a 4-2 win on Friday night.
After the Komets dominated the first half of the opening period, the Fuel would be the first team to get on the board in Friday's contest. Jumping on a loose puck on the rush, Indy's Riley McKay deked around a sliding Mario Culina to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead. Scoring on the man advantage, the Fuel took a two-goal lead when Karl El-Mir fired a wrist shot from the faceoff circle and beat Culina. Taking advantage of a Fort Wayne turnover, Griff Jeszka scored his fifth goal of the season when he beat Culina with a wrist shot over the shoulder.
The Komets would be the first team to get on the board when Anthony Petruzzelli jumped on a rebound and tucked it past a sprawling Mitch Gillam. Although outshooting the Komets 14-9 through the remainder of the third period, the Fuel wouldn't be able to get on the board in the middle stanza, sending them into the locker room with a two-goal lead.
Earning an early 5-on-3 advantage, the Komets would cut Indy's lead to one goal when Sean Szydlowski caught a pass from Zach Pochiro and wristed it past Gillam. After defending a barrage of Fort Wayne chances, the Fuel would eventually put the game away when Jared Thomas buried the empty netter from his own zone.
Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 14, 2022
- Iowa Charges to Force OT vs. Kansas City - Iowa Heartlanders
- Explosive First Period Hands Indy Fourth Straight Win - Indy Fuel
- Rush Strike Late, Beat Thunder, 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall to Tulsa in OT - Allen Americans
- Admirals Fall to South Carolina in Friday Night Tilt - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers Top Americans in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Complete Comeback Behind Cherniwchan's Hat Trick - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Down Rabbits 3-1 in Weekend Opener - Florida Everblades
- Hoelscher Plays Hero in Overtime for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Roar Too Loud as the Railers Lose 6-3 - Worcester Railers HC
- Milosek Stops 40 for Toledo, But Kalamazoo Emerges Victorious, 4-2 - Toledo Walleye
- Ebbing Scores Twice as Royals Move into First Place - Reading Royals
- Big Third Period Springs Solar Bears - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - January 14 - ECHL
- Buitenhuis Heads Back to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Florida Panthers Sign Evan Fitzpatrick to NHL Deal, Goaltender Assigned to Taxi Squad - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Look to Stay Hot against Last-Place Railers - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Homestand Opener vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Admirals Announce Make-Up Dates for Two Postponed Home Games - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Frank Hora Signs AHL Deal with Syracuse Crunch - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers: January 14, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Chomping at the Bit for Greenville Trip - Florida Everblades
- Wichita, Rapid City Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- With Mariners on Break, Ten Players Earn AHL Call Ups - Maine Mariners
- Nate Clurman Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Assigned High-Scoring Gentile - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Return Home to Face Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Former Royals Goaltender Pat Nagle Selected for U.S. Olympic Team - Reading Royals
- Williams Loaned to Rochester; Fortunato Returns & Icemen Add Two Players - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Silenced by Rush, 4-1 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.