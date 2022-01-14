Nate Clurman Reassigned to Utah
January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Nate Clurman has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Clurman has played in 7 games with Colorado (AHL) and has 1 goal and a +1 rating. Clurman scored on December 29, 2021 at Iowa.
In 16 games with Utah this season Clurman has 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists). He scored his first pro goal on October 23, 2021 vs Idaho. Clurman is in the first season of a 2 year NHL entry level contract. He played at the University of Notre Dame for 4 seasons from 2017-2021 and served as captain of the Irish in his senior season.
The Grizzlies are home for 6 straight games, beginning with a 3 game set vs Idaho on January 14-15 at 7:10 pm and January 17 at 1:00 pm. January 15th is the annual Guns N Hoses night with 2 charity games beginning at 1:00 pm leading up to the Grizzlies game at 7:10 pm. A ticket to the Grizzlies game on January 17 ensures that you can get in for the 2 charity games. January 17th is Superhero Day with Marvel themed specialty jerseys. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
