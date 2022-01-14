Royals Look to Stay Hot against Last-Place Railers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Worcester Railers Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. This is the 5th of 12 meetings between the two teams this season. The Royals are 3-1 against the Railers, scoring 14 goals and allowing 9.

A three-goal first period for Reading and a hat trick night for Patrick Bajkov led the Royals to a 6-2 win over the Railers last Saturday, Jan. 8th. Brayden Low, Jackson Cressey and Grant Cooper each collected a goal as well in the home victory. The Railers went two-for-two on the power play, netting their only goals of the night off the sticks of Anthony Repaci and Cole Coskey.

Bajkov's hat trick was the second of his ECHL career and his second of the season. The forward scored three goals in the home opener on Oct. 23rd against the Norfolk Admirals. Bajkov currently holds a four-game goal streak and has tallied 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists) in his last six games.

The Royals now sit one position out of first place in the North Division. They have eight games to play against divisional opponents before a three-game series with the division-leading Newfoundland Growlers beginning on Feb. 2nd. Reading has a 13-7-4-1 record with 31 points, 1 point ahead of Maine, 2 ahead of Trois-Rivieres and 1 behind the division-leading Growlers, who have played three fewer games than Reading. Adirondack sits fifth, 3 points behind Reading. The Railers are last with 22 points in 26 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Worcester - The annual MLK Day Game! Kids attending will receive a youth jersey giveaway and get free tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket. They can also get $1 candy bags.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - DC Superheroes Night! Meet Superman and get $1 superhero ice cream pops as you watch the Royals wear a specialty jersey during the game. Attend the Postgame Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading afterwards.

Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - It's Undie Sundie/Country Night! Donate packaged underwear by throwing it on the ice after the Royals' first goal of the game. All undergarments will be donated to charity. The first 2,000 fans will receive a puck giveaway presented by Berks-Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Get $1 popcorn, nachos and hot dogs all game. It's also a Salute to Essential Workers Sunday presented by Visions Federal Credit Union for trades workers.

