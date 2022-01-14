Americans Fall to Tulsa in OT

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped a 2-1 game in overtime to the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night, as the Americans losing streak has reached three games.

The Oilers scored the only goal of the opening period as Tulsa's ECHL All-Star Jack Doremus scored his 15th of the season, firing a shot from the right-circle to put Tulsa up 1-0. The Oilers outshot the Americans 12-7 in the opening period.

There would be no scoring in the second frame. Allen would tie the score halfway through the final frame as JD Dudek would get his first of the season and first with Allen. Andrew Jarvis and Jackson Leppard had the assists. The point for Jarvis was his first professional point. The score would remain tied after sixty minutes of action.

Tulsa would make quick work of it in the overtime period scoring the game winner just 27-seconds into overtime as Darren McCormick beat Antoine Bibeau alone in front of the Allen net for his fourth of the season to give the Oilers the 2-1 win.

The Americans look to end their three-game losing streak on Saturday night in Kansas City as they face the Mavericks. Game time is 7:05 pm.

